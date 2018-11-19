Bonsai Market : Growth, Size, Demand, Industry Share, Forecast And Analysis Research Report 2018
Enterprise Ireland organized Education Fair in Capital today
TempGenius provides automated medication temperature monitor
Global and Chinese Dicyanomethane Industry, 2018 Market Research Report
Advance Chocolate Powdered Drinks MarketVolume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2017 – 2027

Press Releases Today

Underground Cable Fault Location Services in India

Tech

Underground cable fault location is the process of locating faults in the cable underground. This fault might be due to insulation of cable and could lead in short circuit and vast damage. To locate the underground fault in cable we provide with Surge Generator that locates the Faults in underground power cables up to 440 V to 33 KV with portable generator.Surge Generator set is locating the faults in High resistance or low resistance very efficiently. The Limited Burning Capability enables to change a high resistance fault to a low resistance fault in underground Power cables. The used inductive ARM (Arc Reflection Method) technology is a result of a discharge of the surge generator and the in the integrated inductivity and causes a low resistive arc at the fault spot.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.