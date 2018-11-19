Quality Dental CPD from Wisbora Conferences

Wisbora Conferences offers a unique dental CPDexperience in Watford and Birmingham. A Wisbora Conferences event isn’t just about updating knowledge or keeping up to date with mandatory training, as important as this is.

[NORTHWOOD, 19/11/2018] – Wisbora Conferences offers a unique dental CPD experience in Watford and Birmingham. A Wisbora Conferences event isn’t just about updating knowledge or keeping up to date with mandatory training, as important as this is. It also offers dental professionals the chance to learn from each other, network and make new contacts.

Wisbora Conferences dental CPD training courses are interactive and invite participants to get to know each other. During the dental CPD courses, as well as the dissemination of vital information, there are also open floor discussions led by friendly and approachable trainers. Delegates are encouraged to join in the conversation and share their knowledge with each other. And there are plenty of opportunities in the breaks at a Wisbora Conferences event for delegates to carry on the discussion and share notes.

What’s on offer at Wisbora Conferences?

Wisbora Conferencesdental CPD covers a wide range of topics, including mandatory courses:

• NHS rules and regulations

• Preparing for a CQC inspection

• Effective leadership

• Dental accounting

• Income protection

• Improving private earnings

• Hands on basic life support

• Medical emergencies

• Complaints handling

• Safeguarding level 2

• Mandatory IRMER training

• Basic CBCT guidance.

Plus, they provide dental CPD practice tips for all General Dental Council recognised fields of dentistry. Wisbora Conferences is always looking to update its list of dental CPD courses and welcomes suggestions for new offerings.

Personalised dental CPD mentoring

As well as all the benefits of the dental CPD shared learning environment at a Wisbora Conferences event, delegates can also meet with a mentor to help them develop their personal development plan (PDP). Each lecture booklet has a PDP template, and delegates can chat to a mentor during a break to discuss how to move forward with their training.

About Wisbora Conferences

Wisbora Conferencesdental CPD was founded by two dentists with a passion for learning. Shama Shah and Mili Patel both have many years’ worth of experience in practice, and so know from the inside how important quality dental CPD is to build a successful career. Wisbora Conferences’ mission is to provide delegates with the best opportunity possible to grow their knowledge, and create a dynamic, fun and rich learning environment where everyone benefits.