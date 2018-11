Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Equipment Market Worth 25,018.3 Million USD by 2022

“Meticulous Research” in its latest publication states that, the “Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 25,018.3 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.”

Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Equipment Market Size by Processing Equipment [by Product Type (Milling Equipment, Vibrio Sifter, Granulators, Dryers, Blenders, Tablet Press Machines, Tablet Coating Machines, and Allied Machines), by € Mode of Administration (Oral and Topical) and Packaging Equipment (Primary Packaging Equipment, Secondary Packaging Equipment, and Labelling and Serialization Equipment) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts To 2022

The Global Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Equipment Market driven by growing aging population, increase in chronic and infectious diseases, growing pharmaceutical market, rising need to comply with various government regulations, and various technical advancements. However, the growing adoption of refurbished machines is expected to hamper the growth of the market to some extent.

Scope of the Report:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Type:

• Market by product:

• Milling equipment

• Vibrio sifters

• Granulators

• Dryers

• Blenders

• Tablet presses

• Tablet coating machines

• Allied machines

• Market by mode of administration:

• Topical mode of administration

• Lotion processing equipments

• Ointment processing equipments

• Cream processing equipments

• Injectable mode of administration

• Oral mode of administration

• Tablet processing equipments

• Capsule processing equipments

• Liquid processing equipments

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Type:

• Primary packaging equipment –

• Solid packaging equipment

• Blister packaging equipment

• Strip packaging equipment

• Aluminum packaging equipment

• Semi solid packaging equipment –

• Soft tube filling & sealing machines

• Sachet packaging equipment

• Liquid packaging equipment –

• Vials & ampoules packaging equipment

• Prefilled syringes & cartridges

• Bottle filling & capping equipment

• Secondary packaging equipments –

• Cartooning equipment

• Wrapping equipment

• Case packing equipment

• Tray packing equipment

• Labelling & serialization equipment

North America commanded the major share in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to show lucrative growth potential for the pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market during the analysis period.

