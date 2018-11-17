Brief Relief Offers Electrolyte Drink Mix for Industrial Athletes

Company’s offering optimizes productivity and safety in the work environment during long, hot days.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Brief Relief, the company known for its portable, disposable toilet solutions perfect for workers in remote areas, is offering Fluid Tactical, an electrolyte drink mix designed to help industrial athletes maintain hydration so they can perform optimally and safely.

The solution is ideal for all workers who perform physical labor for long hours in hot environments, like line crews, landscapers and firefighters. When these occupational workers sweat, they lose fluids that can result in dehydration, decreasing their strength, endurance and cognitive and motor functions. Fluid Tactical is a comprehensive electrolyte drink mix that replaces vital nutrients like sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium and chloride that are lost in sweat without excess sugar, chemicals or unnecessary additives.

“When we sweat, drinking water isn’t enough to replace the essential minerals we lose that are critical for basic functions such as controlling heart rhythm, muscle contraction and nerve impulses,” said National Sales Manager Pete Lindemann. “Fluid Tactical is an ideal solution to heat stress that prevents impairment of these functions while on the job, enhancing the productivity and safety of outdoor work environments.”

The convenient, easy-to-carry Fluid Tactical packets mix with eight to 16 ounces of water. It is available in three regular flavors-orange, fruit punch and wild berry-as well as two low-sodium options: lemon lime and grape.

To learn more about the product and benefits, watch a short two-minute video about Fluid Tactical at www.BriefRelief.com/tools.

Brief Relief is currently offering 30 percent off all Fluid Tactical products for a limited time. For more information or to purchase products, visit www.BriefRelief.com.

About Brief Relief

Brief Relief is a division of American Innotek, a privately-held company. Brief Relief disposable toilets and portable lavatory systems keep teams in the field and out of the public eye when nature calls. Besides being safe, convenient and sanitary options for men and women, using the products can help workers avoid being seen doing an act of “indecent exposure” by the public, cell phone cameras and news crews. The personal cooling systems and hydration products help keep crews safe and comfortable in even the most stressful conditions. To learn more, visit www.BriefRelief.com.

