Once in a while you get a moment of clarity an inspiration and they don’t come that frequently. It’s a lack of clarity that creates chaos and frustration. Those emotions are poison to any living goal. Listen to this new track by ArShvn released under Vaideing House Music Records. Like, share and comment on this tracks so that this artist can get an amazing amount reach and support our music record label and our artists and music producers.

It is a Future Bass music.

Watch the video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFQMv-Xf470

We still have to time to receive all the submissions for the competition till November 30, IST. Please participate in this competition because this can benefir your talents and skills in music production and sound designing. Here’s the link to participate in this competition: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsince2017/vaideing-house-music-sound-competit

Also we are receiving submissions for our monthly mixtape releases called Vaideing Showcase Mixes. Please submit your released tracks here: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsince2017/demo-contact Or here: vhmr.since2017@gmail.com

Thanks and Peace Out.

And as always “Be Your Vaideing Best”.

ArShvn – Clarity

Bandcamp: https://vaideinghousemusicrecords.bandcamp.com/track/arshvn-clarity-vhmr018-original-mix

Sellfy: https://sellfy.com/p/Yg5a/

Vaideing House Music Records

Website: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsincw2017

Online Store: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsince2017/vhmr-shop

Album Art Design, Logo Design and Graphic Design: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsince2017/about

Mixing, Mastering and Audio related services: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsince2017/about-1

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/vaideing-house-music-records

Facebook: https://facebook.com/vhmrsince2017

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDhMbrHlTIkGvktOhd6vsYQ

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/vaiders-club

Sellfy: https://sellfy.com/djvaide

Bandcamp: https://vaideinghousemusicrecords.bandcamp.com

NoiseTrade: https://noisetrade.com/vhmr2017

Tumblr: https://vhmr2017.tumblr.com

PledgeMusic: https://pledgemusic.com/people/vhmr2017

Paypal Donate: https://paypal.me/vhmrsince2017