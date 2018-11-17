ArShvn – Clarity | VHMR018
Once in a while you get a moment of clarity an inspiration and they don’t come that frequently. It’s a lack of clarity that creates chaos and frustration. Those emotions are poison to any living goal. Listen to this new track by ArShvn released under Vaideing House Music Records. Like, share and comment on this tracks so that this artist can get an amazing amount reach and support our music record label and our artists and music producers.
It is a Future Bass music.
Watch the video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFQMv-Xf470
We still have to time to receive all the submissions for the competition till November 30, IST. Please participate in this competition because this can benefir your talents and skills in music production and sound designing. Here’s the link to participate in this competition: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsince2017/vaideing-house-music-sound-competit
Also we are receiving submissions for our monthly mixtape releases called Vaideing Showcase Mixes. Please submit your released tracks here: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsince2017/demo-contact Or here: vhmr.since2017@gmail.com
Thanks and Peace Out.
And as always “Be Your Vaideing Best”.
ArShvn – Clarity
Bandcamp: https://vaideinghousemusicrecords.bandcamp.com/track/arshvn-clarity-vhmr018-original-mix
Sellfy: https://sellfy.com/p/Yg5a/
Vaideing House Music Records
Website: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsincw2017
Online Store: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsince2017/vhmr-shop
Album Art Design, Logo Design and Graphic Design: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsince2017/about
Mixing, Mastering and Audio related services: https://vaidevd89.wixsite.com/vhmrsince2017/about-1
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/vaideing-house-music-records
Facebook: https://facebook.com/vhmrsince2017
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDhMbrHlTIkGvktOhd6vsYQ
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/vaiders-club
Sellfy: https://sellfy.com/djvaide
Bandcamp: https://vaideinghousemusicrecords.bandcamp.com
NoiseTrade: https://noisetrade.com/vhmr2017
Tumblr: https://vhmr2017.tumblr.com
PledgeMusic: https://pledgemusic.com/people/vhmr2017
Paypal Donate: https://paypal.me/vhmrsince2017