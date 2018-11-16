Solware Allowing Customers to Instantly Purchase Air Rifles & Pistol Xmas Gifts using Finance

Solware, an award-winning air rifle and air pistol supplier, are on hand to allow their customers to buy air rifle and pistol gifts for Christmas using finance so that they can make multiple small payments instead of paying the full amount of the products that they are purchasing in one go.

The company have integrated an online finance system, Dekopay, into their website that allows their customers to instantly purchase items using finance. There are however terms and conditions surround the finance offered by the company, including but not limited to:

• To use finance customers must spend at least £280

• To use finance customers need to pay a minimum deposit of 10%

Shopping using finance at Solware is incredibly easy too. To purchase using finance customers simply must add the items that they want to buy to their shopping carts, and when they have everything they wish to purchase in the shopping carts the must click the checkout button and follow it through the stages, where they will be provided with the options to pay with finance.

Full details regarding the finance available at Solware in available on their website here: https://www.solware.co.uk/finance

A spokesperson and representative from Solware was incredibly eager to comment saying, “Here at Solware we deemed it incredibly important to allow our customers to pay using finance as it allows more people to purchase the rifles and pistols that they desire, and we are expecting to see a rise in the people using finance in the run up to Christmas with people looking to buy rifles and accessories as Christmas gifts. If anyone has any questions, whether in relation to our finance or products, out team are only a phone call away and always happy to help.”

About Solware

Solware is one of the UK’s most prominent and leading suppliers of air rifles, air pistols and everything related – offering one of the most extensive and impressive selections of air rifles and accessories, all at the most competitive prices, including Miroku shotguns. Anyone who wants to take a look at Solware’s impressive gun collections or wanting more information regarding the company are advised to visit the Solware website today where we are certain that they will be able to find everything that they are looking for and more: https://www.solware.co.uk/

PR Contact

Company name: Solware Ltd

Website: http://www.solware.co.uk/

Contact Name: Carl Harlow

Contact Telephone: 01827 284250

Email: carl@solware.co.uk

Address: Solware,

Tame Valley Industrial Estate

Wilnecote

Tamworth

BB7 5BY