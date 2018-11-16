New report shares details about the Anti-skid Films Market by 2028

Anti-skid Films are coextruded polyester films, which have high co-efficient of friction on one side and are chemically pretreated. Anti-skid Films are treated with chemicals on the reverse side for better runability on machines. These films eliminate the need for additional and time consuming anti-skid coatings. The primary application of anti-skid films is in bulk packaging. The high frictional properties prevent the stacked bags from skidding and getting damaged while in transportation or at the retail store. These Anti-skid Films are available in various versions such as corona treated and chemically coated. Anti-skid Films offers admirable printability with high lamination and bond strength. Anti-skid Films provides pallet stability ensuring proper stack-ability of the polyester film bags.

These films increase safety of workers at retail shelves. Anti-skid Films are also used in building and construction applications where safety and wet walkability are crucial. Anti-skid Films are weather resistant and are equipped with UV barrier coatings. The rough surface of Anti-skid Films is ideal for sub-roofing materials, stairs and steps, sporting goods etc. These films exhibit excellent strength properties and are suitable for all lamination processes. Anti-skid films also prove useful in applications such as food packaging products, bulk packaging products, fertilizer bag primarily for the transportation of products.

Global Anti-skid Films Market: Dynamics – Anti-skid Films are available in wide range of thickness. These films have different properties which make them suitable for various industries. Anti-skid Films possess features such as dimensional stability over a wide range of temperature, good resistance to moisture and barrier against wide range of gases. These factors increase the preference for Anti-skid Films amongst all the manufacturers and suppliers across the world. Therefore, the outlook of global Anti-skid Films market is likely to be positive during the forecast year. Anti-skid Films possess high coefficient of friction allowing bags to be safe during stacking and transportation. High friction film’s high versatile nature and excellent printability drives the market for global Anti-skid Films during the forecast period. In addition Anti-skid Films have very good optical and thermal properties.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7434

These anti-skid films have a wide application in construction industry such as building entrances and foyers, public access areas, shopping malls, residential domestic kitchens and bathrooms, swimming pool edges, steps and starting blocks, aquatic centers, spa and sauna areas, stair edging, gymnasiums, marine and boating areas, wheelchair ramps and entries and many more. Anti-skid films have excellent durability from anti-abrasion ceramic particles. Anti-skid Films market is growing with the increasing bulk packaging industries. Anti-skid Films are economically feasible and therefore, it is anticipated that the global Anti-skid Films market will enjoy a healthy growth in the near future.

Global Anti-skid Films Market: Segmentation – Anti-skid Films are segmented on the basis of thickness: Up to 20 micron, 20 micron – 50 micron, 50 micron & above; Anti-skid Films are segmented on the basis of coating: Corona Treated, Chemically Coated; Anti-skid Films are segmented on the basis of end Use: Food Packaging Industry, Industrial & Construction Industry, Chemical & Fertilizer Industry, Healthcare, Others;

Global Anti-skid Films Market: Regional Outlook – Asia Pacific region is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the growth of global Anti-skid Films market due to the rising chemical and fertilizer industry. Anti-skid films used in the building and construction industry contains high friction and are used to build roofing and stairs. These films provide wet walkability. Rise of construction industry in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market for Anti-skid Films. North America and Europe to witness moderate growth over the forecast period due to the presence of other alternatives. MEA to witness below moderate growth due to the region’s dependency on imports and exports.

Global Anti-skid Films Market: Key Players – MTI Polyexe, Ester Industries, Toray Plastics America Inc., FlexFilms Ltd, Jindal Poly Films, Polyplex, Ampacet, Max Specialty Films, Chiripal Poly films, Brite Coatings Pvt. Ltd.;

Get more information on Anti-skid Films Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/anti-skid-films-market

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies

Regional Analysis Includes – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan;

Report Highlights – A detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on market performance, Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Report Overview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/anti-skid-films-market