Explosive Trace DetectorsMarket to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2017 – 2025

Global Explosive Trace Detectors Market: Introduction

Explosive Trace Detectors (ETDs) are equipment used to detect the presence of explosives. Explosive Trace Detectors are used at airports, cargo facilities and at access control points of critical infrastructure and custom facilities. Explosive trace detectors implement different technologies for the detection of explosives. These include mass spectroscopy, ion mobility spectrometry (IMS), Chemiluminescence, thermo redox and amplifying fluorescent polymers (AFPs), among others. To improve the sensitivity of explosive trace detectors, gas chromatography is combined with the above mentioned technologies. Explosive trace detectors play a vital role in ensuring the security and safety of VIPs and public.

Explosive trace detectors are cutting edge equipment deployed for the detection of explosives by security agencies, searching for potential threat from explosives. Explosive trace detectors work at a microscopic level to detect any kind of threat. When a person comes in contact with explosives directly or indirectly, its traces adhere to that person and their articles. Hence, it is easily possible to identify a person who has been in contact with explosives. Explosive trace detectors are characterized by their sensitivity, false-positive rate, robustness and resistance against cross-talking chemicals, such as perfumes and other organic materials.

Global Explosive Trace Detectors Market: Market Dynamics

Growing terrorist activities across the world have triggered the need for tighter screening processes and improvements in security levels at airports and public & government places, which is expected to propel the growth of explosive trace detectors market during the forecast period.

Explosive trace detectors are being increasingly implemented for improving security at various critical places, such as nuclear power plants, embassies and transportation facilities, among other high-risk facilities, to identify and mitigate potential threats. Growing cases of organized crimes and increasing anti-social networks may result in growing threat to public safety in places of public interest. Under such critical and anti-social circumstances, explosive trace detectors are expected to play a vital role in enhancing public safety and helping security organizations safeguard these institutions. Hence, the explosive trace detectors market is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period.

Although, the rise in terrorism is driving the demand for explosive trace detectors, high installation and maintenance cost is one of the key restraining factors expected to hamper the growth of explosive trace detectors market.

Due to the growing terrorist threats, governments and various organizations are setting strict regulations for public safety. The European Commission has introduced ECEA standards for aviation safety precautions, which is expected to drive the explosive trace detectors market during the forecast period. Furthermore, players are focusing on developing cost-effective solutions for fast and efficient trace detection and developing robust equipment for real field use with low levels of false alarm.

Global Explosive Trace Detectors Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the explosive trace detectors market and is expected to growth with significant growth rate, primarily due to increasing government investments for improving security. Driven by growing terrorist activities in countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, etc., the Asia Pacific explosive trace detectives market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of airports will drive the aviation security spending, which in turn, will drive the demand for Explosive Trace Detectors. Increasing turmoil in Middle-East countries, such as Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, etc. is expected to drive the explosive trace detectors market over the forecast period. The European Explosive trace detectors market is expected to be driven by increasing investments in aviation security, especially in ECAC member nations.

Global Explosive Trace Detectors Market: Key players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the Global Explosive Trace Detector Market are:Bruker Corporation,Rapiscan Systems,NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED,FLIR Systems, Inc.,Smiths ,etection Inc.,ROM-TECH SRL,Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,Autoclear, LLC.,Biosensor Applications,Westminster International Ltd,,RS DYNAMICS Ltd.,Hitachi, Ltd.