E-Commerce Packaging Market– Global Industry Insights, Trends & Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Growth in online shopping stands to be the major growth factor for the growth of the e-commerce packaging market. Factors such as ease of convenience, attractive discounts and expansion of online retailers in smaller cities have further created demand for online sales. Owing to such factors, demand for packaging of e-commerce products is on a rise. According to Insights and Reports, the global retail e-commerce market witnessed a year on year growth of over 12% in 2017 compared to its previous year.

E-Commerce Packaging Market: A Growing Trend

One of the trends witnessed in the e-commerce packaging market is growing demand for sustainable packaging being explored by different e-commerce players. Leading players such as JD.com, Inc and Suning.com Co., Ltd have been using plastic boxes that can be recycled and reused. For instance, in 2017, Suning.com Co., Ltd have been using over 50,000 plastic boxes and plans to expand across 13 cities in China such as Beijing, Chengdu and others. Additionally, sharing of express boxes is proving to be a cost-effective solution for e-commerce players. For instance, a shared box cost about around US$ 3.8 for Suning.com Co., Ltd and can cut the cost to less than a dollar for a single day delivery.

E-Commerce Packaging Market: Regional Acumens

North America stands to be one of the major countries for e-commerce packaging owing to factors such as high internet penetration and having one of the largest digital buyers globally. According to Insights and Reports, the number of online buyers in North America was estimated to be over 200 million in 2017 while the internet penetration was estimated to be over 77% in the same year. Furthermore, presence of major online retailers such as Amazon.com, Inc., and growing online sales of omni-channnel retail stores such as Walmart Inc is further creating demand for e-commerce packaging in the region. For instance, in U.S., Walmart recorded a 44% increase in e-commerce sales to reach US$ 11.5 billion in 2017.

In terms of product segmentation, protective packaging segment continued to hold majority of the market share in 2017 owing to growing online sales of food and beverages and electronic products. Among protective packaging, corrugated boxes witnessed majority of the market in 2017. One major trend being witnessed is the usage of multi-depth or adjustable height boxes having a series of scoring marks for resizing the boxes. Usage of these boxes allows the companies to reduce the number of boxes they stock and also help in reducing the DIM and shipping costs. The polybags are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to its extensive use for non-fragile products.

E-Commerce Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players in the market include DS Smith plc, Stora Enso Oyj, WestRock Company, Mondi Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Holding II Corporation International Paper, Kite Packaging Ltd, CBS Packaging and Kapstone Paper and Packaging.

