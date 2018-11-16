Criminal Psychologist Anuja Kapur attended Youth Leadership Workshop at XIME Kochi

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Kochi organised Youth Leadership Workshop and invited Mrs. Anuja Kapur- Criminal Psychologist, social activist and a lawyer by profession for a special guest lecture for their students. Faculty at the institute decided to organize a guest lecture for their students so that they can enhance their leadership qualities under the guidance of Mrs. Kapur.

Coming from a psychological and advocacy background, Mrs. Kapur gave an eye opening speech about “Critics Enhances Personality” and “equality in Woman and Man empowerment”. She also shed some light on workplace sexual harassment which is not only restricted to women but it is with men too. She shared her insights and knowledge on various sensitive issues including gender equality, workplace harassment, work life balance and empowerment which is a two faced coin and both have to be balanced. She ended the session by reminding students that they have a legal right to know everything.

In words of Mrs. Anuja Kapur, Criminal Psychologist, social activist and a lawyer, “Everyone has to go through lots of difficulties and problems in their respective lives but how we deal with the problems makes us the person who we are today. She feels that women have to be empowered because if the women are empowered she empowers whole nation. She also believes that, the success in women empowerment is only possible when we take the path of empowering a man too. Let us join hands in inventing new India where there is no gender and inequality.”