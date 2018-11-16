Cloud Integration Market 2018 – 2025 : Growth, Analysis, Industry Share And Forecast Report 2018

Cloud integration refers to the combination of tools, technologies and practices an enterprise can use to connect applications, systems, data and even entire IT environments.

Now the most cloud integration providers have devised a way to tunnel the corporates firewalls without the provision of IT administrates to open the external port.

In 2017, the global Cloud Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-cloud-integration-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

This report focuses on the global Cloud Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Integration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Salesforce

MuleSoft

NEC

SAP

Dell Boomi

Informatica

SnapLogic

Actian

Infor

Fujitsu

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-cloud-integration-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IPASS

Big Data Integration Platform

Cloud Migration

E-Commerce Data Integration

Enterprise Service Bus

Extract Load & Transfer

Stream Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise Risk Management

Customer Relation Management

Database Management System

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Integration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Integration are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Radiant Insights

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. We assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. We have a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, our experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:

Michelle Thoras

201 Spear Street 1100,

Suite 3036, San Francisco,

CA 94105, United States

Tel: 1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Mail: sales@radiantinsights.com