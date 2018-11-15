Radio frequency component (RFC) Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario:

The global Radio frequency component (RFC) market is expected to grow from USD ~6 Billion in 2016 to USD~ 16 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~16%. The growth of this market can be constrained by factors such as the growing installed base of the barcode system in several industries and low awareness of radio frequency components. The growth is also restrained because of comparatively higher expenditures as compared to the barcode systems.

Radio frequency components(RFC) are the essential components required by communication devices for its significant operation services. The advancements in technology and its ability to fit in small size of radio frequency components are the factors driving the growth of this market. with advancements in mobile telecommunication network (3G and 4G), the market is estimated to witness high demand for tuners and switchers with an objective to offer precise functionality to other radio frequency devices such as demodulators, and power amplifiers. The factor that affects this market is its capability to fit in very small sizes in the applications. With increasing network of universal mobile telecommunications system (3G), the market has witnessed high demand for switches and tuners due to their supporting feature to provide precise functionality to the other main RF devices such as power amplifiers, and demodulators. The major driving factors for growth of radio frequency component market are the rapid technological advancements in wireless communication and the increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, set top box and smart television among others. Though, the radio frequency components market is witnessing high growth, the market is also facing a challenge as it requires investment from vendors for the production of radio frequency components.

Among all materials used in radio frequency components, the silicon or silicon doped components are inefficient to support frequencies greater than 2.5 GHz and long term evolution technologies. Due to this, the players in the industry are performing extensive research & development for designing of components using other materials such as gallium arsenide, indium phosphide and nitride among others. However, high resistivity silicon is foreseen as a promising substrate for radio frequency integrated circuits and mixed signal applications. The high resistivity silicon substrate has demonstrated superior characteristics for integration of high quality passive elements such as inductors and for reduction of cross signalling between circuits blocks integrated on same silicon chip.

key players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global Radio Frequency Component Market: – Qorvo Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tsinghua Unigroup (China), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Vectron International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corp. (U.S.), WIN Semiconductors Corp. (Taiwan) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) among others.

Segments:

The global radio frequency component (RFC) market has been segmented on the basis of components, material and end-users. Components comprises of filters, amplifiers, duplexer, antenna switches and modulators & demodulators. Materials consist of silicon, gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, nitride and others. The end-users are consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication and military among others.

Intended Audience

Radio Manufacturers

Integrators

Radio frequency testers

Research firms

Military and navy

Raw material manufacturers

