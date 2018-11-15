Automotive Electronic Instrument Cluster for 2-Wheelers

iWave Systems, a global provider of embedded solutions has collaborated with QT, to develop a cost-effective electronic instrument cluster for 2-wheelers. The Electronic Instrument Cluster reference design is based on iWave’s low-cost low power i.MX6UL based HMI solution, therefore making the solution fast time to market affordable solution for OEMs.

Two-wheeler market in India is a highly-competitive, fast-growing industry and is one of the key economy drivers. To expand market share, OEMs are increasingly investing in advanced technology and solutions for improved user experience. However, most are expensive and are commercially inviable. iWave with its rich experience in embedded solutions for the automotive industry identified and addressed these challenges. Their novel version of cost-effective, power-efficient high-performance digital instrument cluster reference design is a solution for such challenges.

An off the shelf solution is significantly easier to use than a self-developed new solution. Besides, to avoid unexpected complexities and accelerate time to market, OEMs can take advantage of iWave’s digital instrument cluster.