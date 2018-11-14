Digital Transformation and The Future of Work: Exploring The Relationship

Its the era of digital transformation in India,

for that matter, the entire world is experiencing one.

What will be its implications on the future of work?

One needs to understand it.

Especially, if you belong to the field of Digital Marketing.

That’s the reason we are going to explore the relationship between the two,

along with the future of work trends as well.

To begin with,

What Is Digital Transformation and Its Relationship to the Future of Work?

Digital Transformation has had an effect on every aspect of our lives. As per a recent survey from an IT giant has uncovered the fact that 63% of the employees no longer have a conventional workplace environment. Around 43% preferred the “work from home” strategy.Digital innovation is known to alter the basic nature of work itself: the manner in which we innovate, connect, communicate and create.

Owing to the developments in cloud computing, automation etc., and a coordinated effort and communication tools, these progressions to the working days of employees have implied that businesses can come up with adaptable, agile and remote teams and employees can opt the place of their work and how they communicate with peers to deal with their time all the more optimally.

So, which are the digital trends that are having a major impact on the future of work? Let’s find out a few…

1. Big Data Analytics :

We are seeing a blast of information that is being produced by ourselves, yet having the capacity to separate intelligence from that data — that’s the gateway. The need of the hour is to be wiser and gain knowledge from such data. With the help of modern analytics strategies, we will be able to mine data, deploying it to adapt our jobs in like manner.

One can blend the expert knowledge with the data gained knowledge — comprising of the data produced by connected gadgets — to enhance and change the workplace environment, enabling carrying out of tasks all the more effectively, smartly and timely.

2. While larger businesses are after bringing skills together, smaller ones are seeking speed :

One one hand, small scale businesses are to some degree less inclined to grasp remote and flexible working style contrasted with bigger endeavors, they came up with advantages focused towards quicker decision making. On the other hand, large scaled ventures announced having the capacity to unite virtual teams with the correct skills rapidly and effectively as the greatest advantage.

Both small and big organizations stated that they likewise appreciate and favor the advantage of diminished requirement for formal “take a seat” meetings which virtual teaming permits.

3. A change in the digital enterprise organization :

The age old top to bottom pyramid and functional unit organization frameworks don’t lead to a digital transformation or innovation. Instead, go for a newer flatter paradigm for particular projects and targets, that will help to empower the employees.

An agile and digital organization is bound to organize all the more effectively, by replacing bosses with mentors. Business software’s should be more versatile to help workers.

These are some of the significant trends that will define the future of work owing to digital transformation.

So, the need of the hour specially for the businesses out there, is to adapt with the digital transformation and the resultant future of work. Else, it won’t be too long before you perish. Sad, but true.