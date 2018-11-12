Small, Good, Nice Price: AXTON’s Subwoofer ATB120 Tested

Today a subwoofer for a car is expected to be as compact as possible so as to save space and remain inconspicuous when installed in the trunk or the trunk double bottom. But what about the bass performance of a small subwoofer? In issue 05/2018 the magazine Car & HiFi has thoroughly tested the new ATB120 compact woofer from car audio specialist AXTON (http://www.axton.de/) – and is impressed. In the opinion of these tech journalists the ATB120 makes not only a “proper bass sound”, but also puts on a convincing show with its build quality and the fair price. This everyday compact woofer with a difference therefore gets the ‘Price Tip’ accolade from Car & HiFi.

Enthusiastically the testers praise the many installation options of the new ATB120, which hardly restricts the usability of the trunk: “The new AXTON ATB120 is light enough to be lifted out of the trunk without any effort; and when onboard it is hardly noticeable. At 13.5 cm high the enclosure is very flat so that it can also be used in the trunk.”

The construction and workmanship of the new AXTON bass reflex box also impress the journalists. This is not only true for the ‘robust’ 16 mm thick MDF enclosure with a reinforced acoustic baffle and generously sized reflex tunnel. “Together with the neatly made, quality felt cover we have nothing but praise for the build quality”, say the testers “and not just because of the affordable price.”

That goes also for the installed 20 cm woofer with fiber glass cone, 38 mm dual voice coil and large size magnet: “Instead of saving on the driver, AXTON has thankfully decided on a really expensive cone construction.” But not only that: “Even the driver turns out fullsize and works with a thick ferrite ring.”

But does the ATB120 also produce decent bass? The tech journalists answer this with an emphatic ‘yes’: “The little AXTON plays amazingly low down in the frequency basement and leaves no desire for more low bass if the music is a normal program of rock or out of the charts.”

The ATB120 scores with its power, and also with its sound quality: “The 20 cm woofer plays really cleanly, the bass never appears fuzzy or soggy. Fast bass lines are reproduced by the minnow with great agility and precision so that the sound quality is fully adequate even for discerning ears.”

“The AXTON ATB120 is a faithful everyday companion for music fans who simply just wish to have a decent bass”, is the final verdict of the tech journalists, awarding the new bass reflex box the ‘Price tip’ accolade on account of its outstanding price/performance.