Grinder Pumps Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion During 2017-2025
Tuition Classes for Kids in Dwarka Surely Help Children to Excel in Their Academics
Global Biophotonics Market to reach a market size of $62.9 bn by 2022
Steel and Site Continues to Pursue Excellence in the Steel Industry with Over 25 Years of Experience
Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2018 Europe Trends, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Study

Press Releases Today

Mercure Hyderabad KCP inaugurates Bio Gas plant

Environment

Mercure Hyderabad KCP inaugurated a Bio Gas plant on the hotel premises to produce renewable and clean energy for internal consumption including day-to day activities.This initiative is a part of Planet 21, AccorHotels’ sustainable development program, which aims to provide a positive hospitality experience.

This initiative will serve as a waste management practice by utilising all relevant waste materials to produce gas. The bio fuel will be supplied to the kitchen for daily use and will convert 18 tons of waste to 693 kgs of renewable energy per year. The plant will also offer significant savings in comparison to use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soumitra Pahari, Hotel Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP said “At Mercure Hyderabad KCP we are committed towards sustainable growth and use of renewable energy. We as an organisation have always stood for driving purposeful change and this initiative is a step to save our environment and become energy efficient. With the installation of Bio Gasplant,we will reduce our dependence on LPG and switch to green energy sources.”

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.