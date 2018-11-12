Global Online Sports Betting Market: Industry Concentration Ratio, Manufacturers, Base Distribution, Headquarters and Forecast 2025

Online Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Online Sports Betting market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Sports Betting market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Online Sports Betting market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Sports Betting.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

William Hill,GVC Holdings,888 Holdings,Kindred Group,Paddy Power Betfair,Amaya gaming,Bet365 Group,Bet-at-home.com,BetAmerica,Betfred,Betsson,Draft Kings,Fan duel,Gala coral group,Ladbrokes,Sportech,TVG,Twinspires,Watch and Wager

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Association Football (Soccer),American Football,Basketball,Hockey,Mixed Martial Arts,Boxing,Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Females

Males

Others

