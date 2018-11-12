Cloud Integration Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 12, 2018: Cloud integration refers to the combination of tools, technologies and practices an enterprise can use to connect applications, systems, data and even entire IT environments.

Now the most cloud integration providers have devised a way to tunnel the corporates firewalls without the provision of IT administrates to open the external port.

In 2017, the global Cloud Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Integration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Salesforce

MuleSoft

NEC

SAP

Dell Boomi

Informatica

SnapLogic

Actian

Infor

Fujitsu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IPASS

Big Data Integration Platform

Cloud Migration

E-Commerce Data Integration

Enterprise Service Bus

Extract Load & Transfer

Stream Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise Risk Management

Customer Relation Management

Database Management System

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Integration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 IPASS

1.4.3 Big Data Integration Platform

1.4.4 Cloud Migration

1.4.5 E-Commerce Data Integration

1.4.6 Enterprise Service Bus

1.4.7 Extract Load & Transfer

1.4.8 Stream Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Integration Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprise Risk Management

1.5.3 Customer Relation Management

1.5.4 Database Management System

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Integration Market Size

2.2 Cloud Integration Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Integration Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Integration Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

