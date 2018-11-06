The Enteral Feeding Formula Market is estimated to hit $ 13.82 billion by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Enteral Feeding Formula Market: By Product Type (Standard Formula & Disease Specific Formulas); By Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Critical Care & Others); & By Region-Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the increasing demand for home-care services or nursing treatments for elderly patients.

The Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.17% from $8.29 billion to $13.82 billion during the period 2017 to 2023. In 2017, the major share of the global enteral feeding formulas market was acquired by the Americas region, accounting to $3.10 billion, followed by Europe with a size of $2.38 billion.

Standard formula segment is projected to grow with CAGR of 8.98% from 2017 to 2023 from $5.5 billion in 2017 to reach $8.95 billion in 2023, owing to their provision of balanced nutrition. The growth of standard formulas is attributed to their extensive use among majority of Enteral fed patients, especially among chronically tube-fed patients.

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the Enteral Feeding Formula Market share and growth during 2018-2023.

Americas held the largest share in 2017 in the enteral feeding formula market, owing to rising geriatric population and growing chronic diseases. The region is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. U.S. and Canada are significant and well established nutritional markets, whereas Northern Europe which comprises of Germany and U.K., also hold significant value share in the global market. Strict reimbursement regulations across the European healthcare spectrum are likely to have a detrimental impact on the uptake of enteral feeds market. Americas was estimated to register $3.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $4.93 billion by 2023. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate of 10.42% CAGR during the forecast period.

The oncology segment constitutes 44% of the American enteral feeding formulas market, in terms of value, followed by the critical care with 21% value share. Both the segments are projected to grow at 8.7% CAGR and 9.0% CAGR respectively, during the forecast period 2018-2023.

RoW region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, followed by the APAC region, in terms of value. Rising healthcare spending and population in India and China are the key factors behind the upsurge in Asia-Pacific market for enteral feeding formulas in the coming years.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the Enteral Feeding Formula Market Report:

Enteral Feeding formula is an important sub-segment of clinical nutrition market. The value chain for enteral feeding has steps similar to that of clinical nutrition but becomes more specific as it approaches the consumers.

Research and Development is the first step in the development of any sort of nutrition, where human and plant-related factors are being experimented upon. Such experiments ensure a better understanding of human diseases, genetics, and metabolism that assists the developers to cross map requirements to specific plants. Also, such plants are being researched extensively to improve their quality and create a sustainable production environment.

Sourcing is the following step that holds a significant position across the entire value chain. Farming and Ingredient Discovery are important constituents of this. The plants are harvested as per the requirements collected from R&D activities, while ingredients are also discovered in this stage. Once the plants and ingredients are obtained, the processing and manufacturing stage converts them into an edible form of products that will be either consumed orally or through tubes.

The final product is packaged and distributed across the globe, through a chain of robust logistics chain. But as enteral feeding is a specified form of nutrition feeding, medical delegates play a vital role in providing dietitians, nurses, and doctors with appropriate products and services.

To access/purchase, the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/16044/enteral-feeding-formula-market.html

Excerpts on Enteral Feeding Formula Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and preterm births across the globe, coupled with the rapidly growing aging population propel the enteral feeding formula market.

The number of deaths due to chronic diseases is very high in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil. To combat the situation health authorities are bound to invest in chronic health monitoring and treatment devices which will propel the market for enteral feeding formula.

The growing costs of in-hospital care will increase the demand for affordable home healthcare. As the aging population rises, there is a rising need to provide affordable and reliable nutrient to the terminally ill and aged, where enteral nutrition plays a major role. This is expected to create a significant demand for enteral feeding formulas as well.

Key Players of the Enteral Feeding Formula Market:

Nestle, Abbott, and Danone were analyzed to be the dominant players of the clinical formula market in 2017, constituting 75% of the overall market. These companies offer a wide range of product portfolio along with services, tailored to meet the requirements of industry verticals along with robust distribution channels, thereby augmenting their respective positions in the market. Nestle Health Science consists of General Tube Feeding Nutrition which is the Enteral feeding formula. It falls under the Condition Specific business segment. Abbott Laboratories produces several products that are used worldwide for nutrition, diagnostics, vascular and pharmaceutical purposes. Enteral products are provided under the Nutritional business segment of Abbott Laboratories. Danone produces several products that are used worldwide for hygienic water, fresh dairy products and nutrition, which includes both early life and medical nutrition.

Enteral Feeding Formula Market Report is Segmented as below.

1. Enteral Feeding Formula Market – By Type

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Standard Formula

1.3. Specialty Formula

1.3.1. Renal support

1.3.2. Diabetes

1.3.3. Hepatitis

1.3.4. Pulmonary

1.3.5. Others

1.4. Blenderized Formula

1.4.1. Meat

1.4.2. Vegetables

1.4.3. Fruits

1.4.4. Others

1.5. Elemental Formula

1.6. Semi-Elemental Formula

1.7. Polymeric Formula

1.8. Others

2. Enteral Feeding Formula Market – By Age Category

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Adult

2.3. Children

3. Enteral Feeding Formula Market – By Routes of Delivery

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Oral

3.3. Gastric

3.3.1. Nasogastric

3.3.2. Oro-gastric

3.3.3. Gastrostomy

3.4. Trans-pyloric

3.4.1. Naso-jejunal

3.4.2. Gastro-jejunostomy

3.4.3. Jejunostomy

4. Enteral Feeding Formula Market – By Flavor Type

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Flavored

4.2.1. Vanilla

4.2.2. Strawberry

4.2.3. Others

4.3. Non-Flavored

5. Enteral Feeding Formula Market – By Form

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Powder

5.3. Liquid

6. Enteral Feeding Formula Market – By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Gastrointestinal Disease

6.3. Neurological Impairment

6.4. Pulmonary Disease

6.5. Congenital Heart Disease

6.6. Diabetes

6.7. Kidney Failure

6.8. Liver Disorders

6.9. Cystic Fibrosis

6.10. Malabsorption

6.11. Short Bowel Syndrome

6.12. Inflammatory bowel disease

6.13. Others

7. Enteral Feeding Formula Market – By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Clinics

7.4. Nursing Homes

7.5. Home Care & Hospice Agencies

7.6. Others

Enteral Feeding Formula Market By Geography ( Covers 13+ Countries )

Enteral Feeding Formula Market Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

MERCK & CO., INC.

MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

B.BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

GLOBAL HEALTH PRODUCT INC.

VICTUS, INC.

ALCRESTA THERAPEUTICS INC.

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

FRESENIUS KABI AG

MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION COMPANY

Company 10+

What can you expect from the report?

The Enteral Feeding Formula Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

Market Size by Product Categories

Market trends

Manufacturer Landscape

Distributor Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Top 10 End-user Analysis

Product Benchmarking

Product Developments

Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

Patent Analysis

Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )

Country-level Analysis (10+)

Competitor Analysis

Market Shares Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

Opportunity Analysis

Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirements. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences & Healthcare.