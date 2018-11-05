Elision Announced Participation in TradeConnect Singapore

The spokesperson of the Elision Technolab LLP, aka Elision, has announced that their CEO and Founder, Mr. Mehul Shah, is one of the delegates in the TradeConnect Singapore. This is a private business event which is organized by the Global Linker. In this event, the organizers have invited some selected delegates from three different countries, India, Singapore and the Philippines. The invited delegates will gain many benefits, including the sponsored participation in this event.

The TradeConnect event is specifically strategized to provide a networking platform to the business owners of the different countries. The event will be conducted in Singapore on 14th November, 2018. The guests will reach Singapore on 13th. On the day of arrival, the first networking event will be conducted at the time of dinner. This will be an open networking dinner in the hotel lobby to provide a networking opportunity to the delegates.

On the 14th November, 2018, the event will start with the breakfast, followed by an opening ceremony. Then, the event has a keynote session and the panel discussion. This session will be on the below mentioned subjects:

1. Cross border trade opportunities for growing businesses

2. Cross border trade opportunities in a shrinking connected world

Then the networking lunch will be conducted with an open networking opportunity. The organizers then have arranged an SME workshop. The event will be concluded with the Thank you note and high tea.

“This event is not public and it is only for the special invites sent by the organizers. Also, the invitations are non transferable. This is an initiative taken by the Global Connect to provide connection and networking opportunities for the business owners”, shared an organizer of the event.

As per the shared details, from each country a few business owners are invited to be part of this business event. The founder and CEO of Elision Technolab LLP is one of the invited guests from India. Mr. Mehul Shah has also confirmed that he has accepted the invitation and he will be attending this event on 13th and 14th November, 2018 by being present at Singapore.

“This is indeed a delight to see that I am one of the 24 business owners who will represent India in this global networking event. I am excited to be part of the event and meeting the business owners over there. It will be a great platform to meet likeminded people to exchange knowledge. Also, it will provide a platform to explore mutual business opportunities with the business owners in the Philippines, Singapore and India. I am very excited to be part of this event”, shared Mehul Shah, Founder and CEO of the company.

About Elision Technolab LLP

It is an IT company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company also has its branch offices in the USA and the Philippines. The company offers VoIP products, solutions and services. To explore more details about the company, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/