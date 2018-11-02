Multi Position Cylinder Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion During 2017 – 2025

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Market Overview

Multi-position cylinders are the devices featured with output shafts that generate linear as well as rotary motions. These cylinders produce various motions when operated independently and simultaneously. Multi-position cylinders have various advantages over single position cylinders. For instance, they can sort or position multiple parts at one time, which makes them an ideal choice for sorting and selective assembly operations. Multi-position cylinders are available with 2, 3, 4 or 5 positions; they consist of two or more cylinders mounted in back to back or in-line positions. The manufacture and design of multi-position cylinders differ from company to company; some companies also provide an infinite number of adjustable stroke positions in their multi-position cylinders. They also have frictionless bearings and reed switch option for better installation. Multi-position cylinders are available in different diameters such as 25, 40, 63 and 100 mm to suit different requirements. They also have flexible cushioning rings, pads on both sides of the cylinder and proximity sensors, which widens the scope of their applications.

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Market Dynamics

The cost effectiveness of multi-position cylinders is fueling the growth of its market; they reduce the cost as they serve the purpose of two or more types of cylinder. The growing demand for industrial automation is increasing the usage of multi-position cylinders in different industries. Multi-position cylinders have versatile features and properties such as aluminum profile square cylinder barrel, cushioning, elastomers, a wide variety of mountings, space saving, magnetic and non-magnetic versions, magnetic sensors standard for all sizes, etc., which widen the scope of its applications and also contribute to the growth of its market. Multi-position cylinders are an alternative and economical solution in place of electric actuators usage. Earlier electronic actuators were the only option for applications demanding an infinite number of stroke positions.

High initial cost of investment is affecting the growth of multi-position cylinder market. The market for multi-position cylinders is also affected by complex maintenance of its components.

Many companies offer modular sealing systems for their ISO certified cylinders, which enables a fast and easy exchange of scrapers without removing the cylinder. Multi-position cylinders use input signals to automatically adjust the actuator stroke. After reaching the desired position, the multi-position signal is pneumatically locked till the signal is changed. Multi-position cylinders utilize a controller, integrated cylinder, linear sensor and solenoid valve in one single unit, which makes them perfect for use for on the fly changes in any process. They only need air supply and an appropriate input signal for all above applications, which sets further growth opportunities for multi-position cylinders market in the forecast period. Multi-position cylinders can perfectly fit in several positions without the need of a position-measuring system and are controlled with the help of several pressure connectors. Various manufacturers are widely using multi-position cylinders between a range of 3 positions to 52 positions. The new ultra and compact multi-position cylinders, for instance, can have a cross-sectional area as little as 12mm and a body length as short as 60mm. They also offer high-speed performance with maximum acceleration as well as maximum deceleration, which makes them helpful in reducing cycle-time in a variety of systems and makes them usable in various manufacturing processes.

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Segmentation Overview

Multi-position cylinders can be mounted in very small working areas which make them suitable for various applications. The rust-proof quality of multi-position cylinders makes them suitable for use in hydel-power and other machine tool industries. Stainless steel and bronze are few of the common materials used for the manufacture of multi-position cylinders. They are manufactured with different ports and when the air is supplied to individual ports, the cylinder extends to different positions. Multi-position cylinders also have the feature of single oil impregnated bronze rod brushing. They are used in the harsh environmental conditions of the offshore drilling rigs and steel mills complex machine tools.

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Regional Outlook

The global multi-position cylinder market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of multi-position cylinder market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein multi-position cylinders are useful machine components, aids in boosting the growth of multi-position cylinder market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for multi-position cylinders because of the increasing industrial automation.

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global multi-position cylinder market are:Aventics GmbH,Bimba Manufacturing Company,Clayton Controls,Gibson Engineering,Hainzl Industriessysteme GmbH,Festo Group,ITT Inc.,SMC Pneumatics Ltd.,Starcyl USA