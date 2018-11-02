Cloud Software Solutions In The Information Technology Market

Over the past five years, cloud software solutions have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. Cloud is a software delivery method where a vendor hosts a software application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet. Cloud software solutions are widely used in customer relationship management (CRM), HR/payroll, project management and accounting software systems. For example, Hershey’s implemented IBM analytics SAAS tool to obtain customer insights and boost sales.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL MARKET TO GROW TO $7 TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the information technology market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, wired telecommunications companies are offering additional services to their consumers instead of limiting their service offerings to fixed line and DSL internet services. Companies are shifting towards a multi-function system by adding services such as internet broadband and television satellite connection in their offering. Thus, a consumer receiving internet and voice telephony is more likely to subscribe to IPTV, video on demand and pay television services. For example, AT&T acquired DirecTV pay-TV services to increase offerings to their customers.

AT&T was the largest player in the information technology market, with revenues of $164 billion in 2016. AT&T’s strategy is to innovate continuously and provide its customers with new technology and services and build strong relationships with customers by satisfying them through its services.

The information technology (IT) industry deals with the application of computers, computer peripherals and telecommunications equipment to store, retrieve, transmit and maneuver data. It involves computer networking, broadcasting systems design services and information distribution technologies like television and telephones.

