AFTER “PUNJABI GIRL” WITH RAFTAAR, ANGELA KRISLINZKI IS ALL SET TO FEATURE IN A SONG WITH SINGER ANKIT TIWARI upcoming single“Naina”.

Angela Krislinzki, who blew us with her dance moves in Raftaar’s latest track “Punjabi Girl” has recently shot for singer Ankit Tiwari’s upcoming single“Naina”.

The song has been majorly shot in Doha, Qatar. With Ankit Tiwari’s soulful voice, this romantic track is surely going to be at the top of the chart buster.

Talking about her 4th music video in a row the gorgeous actress tells us “Working with Ankit Tiwari was so much fun, the whole crew was extremely supportive and friendly. I had an amazing time, the whole vibe on the set was very relaxed. It was really fun to shoot the entire video and the comfort we shared shows on the screen as it is a beautiful romantic track. The youth can definitely connect to the whole vibe of the song. Getting the opportunity to collaborate with Ankit is a big thing as he is one of the best singers we have in the industry and I am a big fan of his work and songs as I feel they really touch your heart. His music is very soothing and touching. It was an amazing feeling to work with him.”

“Naina” is a Gaana exclusive song and will be out soon.