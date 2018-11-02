Adult Diapers Market Overview by Latest Key Trends, Opportunities, Geography and Applications to 2025

2th November, 2018- Presently in the U.S., over 19.0 million people have a various form of incontinence, with about over 85.0% of them being women. It is a common condition that can fewer times be cured by surgery or medication; however for those who not willing to suffer invasive procedures, the option of adult incontinence products are always there. An Adult Diaper or nappy categorized under one of the incontinence care products is intended to be worn by individuals suffering from several conditions such as mobility impairment, dementia, severe diarrhea, or incontinence. Adult diapers made from an absorbent pad placed in between two non-woven fabric structures which help in stopping the leakage, retain the body fluid level and improve comfort.

Rising aging population, urbanization, affordability, & improved awareness are the foremost factors accountable for growth in consumption of adult diapers. Economic and social constraints of using adult diapers are also hindering the market growth.Sluggish income growth, lingering unemployment, and higher costs of living that continue to ponder on consumer spending practices and people’s decisions to expand their families. According to the census bureau data, retiring baby boomers are fueling a surge in the U.S. population with an age of 65 and above, which is anticipated to nearly double from that in the year 2012 to 83.0 million in 2050. The global adult diaper market is expected to showcase rapid growth owing to the economic affluence, aging population, & improvement of healthcare systems.

Based on the products, the global adult diaper market can be segmented into reusable and disposable adult diaper. Further, they can also be classified as flat-type, pad-type, and pants-type diapers. The geriatric and parents caretakers are trained and educated through several media regarding the significance of adult and baby hygiene by the use of disposable diapers. For branded manufacturers, media also helps in encouraging awareness about product news that could well serve the consumer needs.Geographically, the adult diaper market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. India has the largest population of senior citizens followed by China and is also expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

Several new entrants are expected to enter into the global adult diapers market owing to expand product portfolio to incontinence products, and the trend is expected to remain same over the next eight years. Opportunities lie with popular paper companies to manufacture diapers. Developing manufacturers are suggested to design high-quality products at reasonable price and thus enhance their market share. Continuous product development along with consumers need & innovative marketing are few other success factors for a market player.

