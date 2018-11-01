Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 1, 2018: Peer to peer (P2P) lending is also referred as marketplace lending. P2P lending is among the fastest growing segment in the financial lending market. It is an alternative of lending money virtually. The core functioning of marketplace lending platforms is connecting consumers/borrowers with investors/lenders, majorly through online medium.

The market is dominated by North America and especially the US.

In 2017, the global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Upstart

Funding Circle

Prosper

CircleBack Lending

Peerform

Lending Club

Zopa

Daric

Pave

Mintos

Lendix

RateSetter

Canstar

Faircent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

