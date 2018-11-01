NY Cake Opens New Store in New York City

NY Cake, one of the premiere baking supply outlets in New York, is proud to announce it has officially opened a new retail store in the heart of New York City. Though their corporate headquarters and warehouse location have been based in Yonkers since their founding, they are excited to open a retail location and better serve their clientele, which they have steadily built since 1991. Although the company was founded by Joan Mansour, the company is currently on its third generation of bakers and is currently run by Joan’s daughter, Lisa Mansour.

In addition to being able to find common cake making supplies at the new location bakers of all skill levels will also be able to find supplies that are often much more difficult to locate, including cupcake boxes, alphabet silicone molds, fondant plungers, fondant cutters, silicone chocolate molds, polycarbonate chocolate molds, fondant tools, cake pans and much more.

Also, NY Cake is currently running specials on several items, such as Halloween decoration kits, as well as various birthday specialties, including a unicorn decoration and glitter covered candles.

Anyone interested in learning more about the new location or the current products offered can find out more by visiting the NY Cake website or by calling 1-800-942-2539.

About NY Cake: NY Cake is a leading supplier of cake and candy decorating supplies. They take great pride in offering all the products their clients may need, providing them with the tools they need to do their job well. Whether professionals or just getting started, customers can find everything they need to make delectable desserts designed to impress.

Company: NY Cake

Address: 118, 22nd Street

City: New York

State: NY

Zip code: 10010

Telephone number: 212-675-2253

Warehouse Address:

Universal Brands Warehouse

Address: 170 Ludlow Street

City: Yonkers, New York

Zip code: 10705

Telephone number: 914-613-3998