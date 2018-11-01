Nuclear Medicine Market 2017 Size, Type, Application and Specification, Forecast to 2024

The report offers complete insights of Nuclear Medicine Market based on historical study and evaluates future projections for the period 2017-2024. Further, the report covers current market share, growth, trends and forecast for the involved market segments along with the impact of drivers & restraints and potential opportunities for these segments. The report also analyses the competitive profiling of major players including their company overview, financials, product portfolio and recent developments.

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report which gives an intellectual understanding of the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals industry.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting the nuclear medicine market is mentioned below:

Drivers:

– Increase in the number of new cancer cases

– Rising adoption of SPECT and PET Scans

– Increase in preference for radiation therapy for cancer treatment

– Developments in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals

Restraints:

– Stringent regulatory policies

– Competition from conventional alternative diagnostic procedures

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as Cardinal Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bayer Healthcare AG, IBA Molecular Imaging, Mallinckrodt plc, and Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nordien, Inc., Jubilant Pharma, and Siemens Healthcare. Geographically, the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Table Of Contents – Overview

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis

4.Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis By Product Type

5.Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis By Application

6.Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis By Geography

7.Competitive Landscape Of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Companies

8.Company Profiles Of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Industry

