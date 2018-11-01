Dental Implants – More Than A Cosmetic Procedure At American Dental Clinic

American Dental Clinic

A dental implant is a replacement tooth that is inserted into the jawbone and mimics the tooth structure. It is a titanium root used to support a bridge, crown or denture. It looks and feels like a real tooth, and its functions are exactly the same. With the right oral hygiene practices and proper care, a dental implant in Dubai can last a lifetime. The American Dental Clinic specializes in dental implants but wants their patients to know that it is not limited to being a cosmetic procedure.

A dental implant offers many advantages and is a state of the art tooth replacement solution. As it fits in with the natural teeth the fact that it is artificial is barely visible and unnoticeable. Implants are fixed firmly to the jawbone which means they cannot be removed. And unlike dentures, implants will not come loose. They can be cleaned and maintained similar to natural teeth.

One missing tooth can lead to several missing teeth. If the missing tooth is not seen treated early on, the rest of the teeth structure can shift to fill in the gaps causing alignment and bite problems. A dental implant in Dubai will close the gap effectively making it easier to brush and floss like regular teeth. It will keep the rest of the natural teeth in place.

Missing teeth can cause a sunken appearance around the face. When teeth are missing it causes the density to start reducing. Reduced jaw density can cause a host of health problems. Dental implants will protect the bone tissue and preserve facial structure.

Dr. Michael R. Ziegler, cosmetic surgeon at American Dental Clinic states that, “Dental implants improve the overall quality of life. As much as it is a cosmetic procedure that will transform your smile, an implant does so much more, it will slower the process of bone loss, keep you looking younger and vibrant and give you a better quality of life”.

