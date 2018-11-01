Automotive Sunroof Market 2018 – 2022 : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Analysis And Forecast Report

Automotive sunroof, which is a part of the automotive roof system, is the movable panel that is operable either manually or electronically to bare an opening in the vehicle’s roof.

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Sunroof Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.88% during the period 2018-2022.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

AISIN SEIKI

Inalfa Roof Systems Group

Inteva Products

Magna International

Webasto Group

Yachiyo Industry

Market driver

Adoption of smart glass technology

Market challenge

Cost pressures

Market trend

Development of solar sunroof

