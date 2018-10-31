Global Electric Vehicles Market 2017 by Top Distributors, Applications, Types and Growth Rate by Region Wise
Polyamide-imide Market Evolving Technology, Trends and industry Analysis 2026
Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market 2017 Evolution Growth Rate, Overview, Price Analysis of Top Company Profiles and Forecast, 2024
Spectro Labs Provides Unmatched Plastic Testing Services in Delhi, India
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market share, trend, analysis to 2023 explored in latest research

Press Releases Today

Slander Case Opened!

Business

Recently I went to the USA to retrain as a Polygraph examiner at the Marston Polygraph Academy in San Bernardino, California. I loved the experience of learning something new and dealing with the highly professional people I met there. Unfortunately that enthusiasm has been slightly dampened. As my business back in the UK becomes more successful, I find I’m being attacked by some of my fellow examiners. Some have made threats (anonymously of course) and some have posted untrue articles about my qualifications on this site (again anonymously). I have been advised to take legal action against Web News Wire and any other online organisation who allows this slanderous content to be published.

QUOTE from Web News Wire:
“Please enter the email address if the client. Please note that we will not contact the client for the story but we will need the client email on record. It will help us VERIFY in case we have any doub about the story” UNQUOTE

Web News Wire clearly don’t abide by their own policy. They really should have verified slanderous content that’s been published on their site! I welcome Web News Wire to contact me to obtain the truth.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.