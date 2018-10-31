Global Cloud Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 18.4 Bn by 2026 from US$ 5.2 Bn in 2016 at a CAGR of 15.1%. This is comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Cloud Testing market. The report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research that provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors.

An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the cloud testing market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

Cloud testing is the practice of testing the scalability, performance, and reliability of Web applications in -cloud computing process. Unlike on-premises testing environment, cloud-based testing offers flexibility and reduced time, users pay-per-use pricing to market. The built-in collaboration tools permits globally dispersed teams to work in the cloud testing environment 24/7. Programmers can also scale application workloads to thousands or millions of synchronized users to find performance concerns before the application goes live.

Swift growth of cloud adoption among the enterprises is anticipated to propel the market Rapid growth in the adoption of cloud among the small and medium enterprises is the key growth factor in this market.

Increasing deployment of cloud-based services across various verticals in Asia Pacific region Growing infrastructure and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region is the growth factor for the cloud testing market, which will lead the market to register a higher growth rate.