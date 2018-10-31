Award-Winning Home Designer Launches New Website

Beaumonde Homes is pleased to announce the launch of its new and improved website. Designed with the modern homeowner in mind, the website boasts a clean interface and added functionalities. It’s intuitive and user-friendly, creating a seamless navigation experience that makes it easier for visitors to access all the information they need to know about Beaumonde Homes.

The new site is updated to be fully-responsive on all browsers and devices. It can be accessed at www.beaumondehomes.com.au.

The simple and uncluttered design allows Beaumonde Homes’ excellent craftsmanship to take centre stage. Visitors will enjoy browsing through the company’s extensive design portfolio, which is divided into four main sections: Current Displays, Past Displays, Designer Series, and Individual Designs.

Here they can view everything from fully-furnished and finished homes to the designer’s sketches and concept proposals. This allows potential clients to see firsthand the quality of work they can expect from Beaumonde Homes. All of the information is readily available upfront, including prices, complete specifications, and floor plans.

One of the best new features that clients can benefit from is the Virtual Tour series, where people can see the display homes up close and personal on their own browsers. These videos take visitors through the house, zeroing in on the thoughtful design and flawless workmanship that Beaumonde Homes is known for.

The new website features real testimonials from Beaumonde Homes clients to assure future homeowners of the quality of service the company provides. Contacting the Beaumonde Homes team is also much easier, with an embedded “Contact Us” form on each page of the site.

Elio Galante, the man behind the brand, has been designing and building luxury homes for the last 30 years. He has won numerous awards, including the Masters Builders Association (MBA) Award and HIA Australian Housing Award for his professionalism and exemplary craftsmanship.

About Beaumonde Homes

Beaumonde Homes is a leader in the home design and construction industry in Perth. Since Elio Galante established the business in 1986, they have helped dozens of clients envision and build their dream homes. Elio is helped out by his son Troy, who acts as sales manager, and his daughter Chanelle, who co-designs the homes with him.

The business is well-known throughout Perth as a complete service construction company that is hands-on at every step of the process, from the initial sales pitch to the final finishing touches. Beaumonde Homes enjoys an incredible reputation and high client referral rate, proof of its excellence and professionalism.

Beaumonde Homes employs only the best and considers their team as part of the family. Clients are guaranteed only the highest-quality work from their site supervisors and skilled tradesmen. The team encourages open communication with clients, so they can better cater to their needs and create their perfect home.

For more information, please contact:

Elio Galante

Managing Director

eliogalante@beaumondehomes.com.au

08 9446 3388

View our website: www.beaumondehomes.com.au