World Acute Sinusitis Market Estimation of Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Synopsis of the Global Acute Sinusitis Market

Also known as acute rhinosinusitis, acute sinusitis is a short-term inflammation of the membranes lining the nose and surrounding sinuses. There are various causes of acute sinusitis such as intranasal allergies, hay fever, nasal polyps, infected adenoids, deviated nasal septum, and cystic fibrosis. Symptoms of acute sinusitis include nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, headache, bad breath, pressure, or tenderness behind your eyes, nose, cheeks, or forehead, toothache, and many others. Diagnosis of the disease can be made using various tests such as nasal endoscopy, imaging tests such as MRI and CT scan, and allergy testing. The treatment of acute sinusitis includes the use of the saline nasal spray, nasal corticosteroids, decongestants, OTC pain relievers, allergy shots, antibiotics, and others. As per the American Academy of Otolaryngology, acute sinusitis is common and mainly affects around 1 in 8 adults per year.

The increasing number of patients suffering from acute sinusitis, rising number of diagnostic tests, and increasing number of players manufacturing drugs for the treatment of acute sinusitis are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing use of medical devices for diagnosis and treatment of diseases and the use of various medications for the treatment such as nasal sprays, nasal corticosteroids, and decongestants are also expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, unawareness about sinusitis, its diagnosis, and treatment also fuel the growth of the market.

Global acute sinusitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Acute Sinusitis Market – Leading players

Sanofi (France)

Abbott (U.S.)

Bayer AG (U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.)

Merck & Co, Inc. (U.S.)

AstraZeneca Plc (U.K)

Reddy’s Lab (India)

Novartis AG (Germany), and others

Global Acute Sinusitis Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas leads the global acute sinusitis market with North America being the largest. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. and technological advancements in diagnostic testing fuel the growth of the market in North America. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., 29.4 million people suffer from acute sinusitis. Additionally, there is an increase in the direct spending by the U.S. population for sinusitis management including medications, outpatient and emergency department visits, and ancillary tests and procedures.

Europe is the second largest market for acute sinusitis. The increasing demand for laboratory test and allergy testing, with an increase in various types of laboratory testing fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, there are various other factors driving the growth of the market such as increasing focus on diagnostic testing for both acute and chronic illnesses and increasing expenditure on research and development activities by countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. Additionally, the increasing focus on development of innovative technologies and overall growth of healthcare diagnostics in this region also contribute to the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific acute sinusitis market is expected to exhibit a huge growth potential which is mainly driven by the increasing awareness about acute sinusitis and the increasing demand for a skin test for its diagnosis. Furthermore, the increasing demand for laboratory testing devices and a huge development in the medical device sector fuel the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, the market is also driven by the increasing focus of key players on targeting major geographies in Asia Pacific such as India, Australia, and the Republic of Korea. Additionally, the increasing number of patients suffering from acute sinusitis and the availability of various treatment options for the disease drive the growth of the market. India, China, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the market due to an increase in the number of healthcare institutes such as hospitals and clinics and availability of skilled workforce.

In the Middle East, the market is mainly driven by the increasing importance of diagnosis and treatment for sinusitis and the growth of the healthcare industry in countries such as the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) and Saudi Arabia. In Africa, the demand for primary care services and the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases are the major factors driving the market growth.

Global Acute Sinusitis – Market Segmentation

The global acute sinusitis market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into nasal endoscopy, imaging tests, laboratory tests, and allergy testing. Imaging tests are further segmented into CT scan and MRI. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into saline nasal spray, nasal corticosteroids, decongestant, OTC pain relievers, allergy shots, antibiotics, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research centers, and others.

