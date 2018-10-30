Saif to Sid K : Kareena tells not to be cheap & Sell Taimur!

Taimur Ali Khan is our national obsession and his parents are quite aware of the same. With so many fan clubs in his name on social media, the little fellow is quite the craze. His parents are quite aware of the same.

Recently, Ace TV / Radio Host and Youtube Sensation Siddharth Kannan did an interview with the team of Bazaar and requested Saif for a single picture with Taimur so that he could get a million followers on Instagram. The chote nawab said that every producer has half-jokingly asked him if they could use Taimur for promotions. He said, “Every producer I am working with has half-jokingly said, ‘Haha can we put him?’ With white in his hair (he sports salt and pepper hair in Baazaar). With Kaalakaandi, they wanted to put rubber bands. In Hunter, they want to put that Naga Sadhu wig on this poor guy.”

Check out the full interview below:

The actor said that Kareena Kapoor is strictly against such notions and tells her husband not to be cheap. The actor said, “My wife says, ‘Don’t be so cheap. You can’t sell your son (Taimur)’. I am like, ‘Why not? Let’s sell him’. Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet. I am just using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything… at a very reasonable price…it’s not reasonable, it’s quite expensive actually. And, I won’t give him the money also. I’ll give him some cash for his education, I am already giving it to him. And I’ll spend the rest..maybe even use the money for a holiday in Switzerland!”

Below is the link to the video:

