Future of the Global Internet of Vehicle Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 30, 2018: The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) is an integration of three networks: an inter-vehicle network, an intra-vehicle network, and vehicular mobile Internet. … As a consequence of this, the IoV will become an integral part of the largest Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure by its completion.

Internet of Vehicles (IoV) helps a vehicle to connect to the nearby vehicle or other traffic infrastructure using a wireless network.

Through this technology the vehicles send floating data to the base area located at long distances.

It helps the user to locate the vehicle as well as the ones around. In addition to it, the vehicles detect the speed and distance of the nearby vehicle and manage self-speed accordingly.

In 2017, the global Internet of Vehicle market size was 70 million US$ and it is expected to reach 240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.7% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Vehicle status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Vehicle development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ford Motor

Texas Instruments

Audi AG

Intel Corporation

SAP

NXP semiconductors

Apple

Google

IBM

Cisco Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

NFC

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Vehicle-To-Vehicle

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Internet of Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Bluetooth

1.4.3 Cellular

1.4.4 Wi-Fi

1.4.5 NFC

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Internet of Vehicle Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle

1.5.3 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet of Vehicle Market Size

2.2 Internet of Vehicle Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Internet of Vehicle Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Internet of Vehicle Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

