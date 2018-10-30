Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.78%

Sepsis Diagnosis is the rise as the incidence rate and prevalence of sepsis is on the rise. Sepsis is a serious illness condition occurring when the body reacts to a foreign body infection, be it bacterial, viral, fungal or parasitic. It is one of the most death causing disease in hospitals. Infection leads to organ dysfunction or failure and systemic inflammation. Its symptoms are hypertension, high body temperature, shivering and high heart rate.

Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market was worth USD 271.05 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.78%, to reach USD 394.22 million by 2023. The increasing prevalence of the disease and its fatal affects have stimulated its growth.

View Sample

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-sepsis-diagnostics-market-2947//request-sample

Factors like high incidence rates of hospital acquired infections, rising prevalence of different antibiotic resistant bacterial strains, increasing geriatric population, growing number of surgical procedures and increasing number of product approvals driving the market forward. Yet, factors like lack of standard protocols, lack of awareness and dearth or skilled staff are likely to obstruct the growth of market.

Get More Details

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-sepsis-diagnostics-market-2947/

Based on Geographical analysis the market is separated into regions of U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain. U.K. is leading the market while Germany is at second place. Growing focus of stakeholders on research projects, drug discovery and diagnosis has helped U.K. dominate the market.

Get Customized Report

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-sepsis-diagnostics-market-2947/customize-report

Some of the key players dominating this market include bioMérieux SA, T2 Biosystem Inc, Cepheid, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Nanosphere Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bruker Corporation, and Beckman Coulter, Inc.