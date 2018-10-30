What is the use of the SMPP Server for aggregators?
4th world heart congress

Health and Wellness

We welcome you to attend the 4th World Heart Congress from April 29 – May 01, 2019 at Kyoto, Japan which melds brief Keynote presentations, speaker talks, Exhibition, Symposia, workshops and special sessions. This event is CME and CPD Accredited.
Key Figures of Heart Congress 2019 | Kyoto
This international conference provides the opportunity for clinicians, scientists, doctors and researchers from all over the world to gather and learn the latest advances in the field of cardiology and healthcare and to exchange scientific ideas and experiences in a distinctive environment.

