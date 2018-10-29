Reliaable Developers inaugurates the 2nd clubhouse at Dollar Collony, Close to HSR

~Ready for possession, Dollar Collony launches its 2nd clubhouse with state of the art amenities

Bengaluru, October 14th, 2018: Reliaable Developers one of the world-class property developers in Bangalore inaugurated their 2nd Clubhouse at Dollar Collony in the presence of actor Kajal Aggarwal. Equipped with all the features and amenities, Dollar Collony is complete and ready for ownership and plot retail two years before its deadline of 2021.

One of Bangalore’s well developed BDA approved residential community layouts, Dollar Collony is fully equipped with two autogenous restaurants, two amphi-theatres, two clubhouses, swimming pools, gyms and more. The newly launched clubhouse is the second premium amenity now available at Dollar Collony spread across 100 acres. It boasts of state of the art amenities like, Jacuzzi, spa, lounge area, locker, well-equipped restaurant kitchens, outdoor deck for Al-Fresco style dining, shower and a massive billiards table.

A phenomenal glass façade wall adds to the excellent architectural balance giving the interior and exterior a seamless sense of fluidity whilst featuring a 180-degree view of the aqua pool and lush green landscape. A seamless flow, harmony in design, luxurious infrastructure and iconic elements engulf an aesthetically green setting further amplifying the beauty of Dollar Collony. With something to offer to all age groups and families looking for a place to relax, play, workout or just lounge, the second clubhouse is created to feel like a second home to all Dollar Collony residents.

Ecstatic about the completion of Dollar Collony and launch, Dr. Mahendra Reddy, Chairman Reliaable Developers said, “We have always wanted to create a premium, state of art society which will comprise of all the basic and luxurious amenities desired by our savvy residents. With the second clubhouse now complete, we are proud to offer Dollar Collony to future-focused families looking for a new place to call home. First-home buyers can also avail a ready for proprietorship plots and start immediate realization and construction of their dream home.”

Reliaable Developers is Bangalore’s premium plot developers and established pioneers in building community homes with the highest standard of living. Dollar Collony provides easy connectivity to all the major destinations in Bangalore and is in close proximity to leading educational, healthcare and entertainment centers. The project presents best opportunity for clients to benefit from overall development here and build their dream homes as per their convenience.

For more information please log on to www.reliaabledollarscollony.in