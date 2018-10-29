Get Your Astrocartography Reading @ Higherselfcommunications.com

When you hear the words astrology reading spoken it is likely that you think of the daily horoscopes that people like to read. Horoscopes are one type of astrology reading and they are probably the most well-known type. However they are not the only type of astrology reading that you can have performed.

Astrocartography reading at Higher Self Communications by Stephanie Jourdan, Ph.D. and Shanti Jourdan are highly acclaimed for their accuracy. The main purpose of this means of charting is to gain insight into the personality traits a person has. This works on the belief that everyone that is born in one month under the same astrological signs and houses will demonstrate similar personality traits.

Stephanie Jourdan, Ph.D. and Shanti Jourdan are the best astrologer in Los Angeles. They offer astrology readings which are a way of reading an individual’s character. Discovering his or her internal weakness or strength, and reveal a sign to his or her future is simply one of its ways.

Planets are forces in the universe or cosmos. In astrology, there are a specific set of planets and an individual’s chart carry unique placement (in different ‘houses’ of the chart) of each one of them. In ‘Sacred Contracts’, archetypes are universal forces just like the planets are in astrology. For each individual and thereby for his chart, a unique set of twelve archetypes are available. It is similar to a common set of nine planets in Vedic/sidereal astrology or that of ten planets in Western/’solar’ astrology.

Stephanie Jourdan, Ph.D. Higher Self Communications, has practiced astrology full-time since 2000 and part time in conjunction with hypnotherapy, since 1987. Jourdan has studied hypnosis, numerology, myth, tarot, gem therapy, astrology & archetypal astrology since 1981, but grew up in a home where her mother encouraged studies of philosophy, homeopathy, Jungian psychology, behavior therapy and mysticism.

Tarot Reading Los Angeles at Higher Self Communications comprises of ‘Tarot card spreads’ refer to the way individual cards used with any Tarot pack in a reading are laid out in a pattern on the table.

About Higher Self Communications:

Stephanie Jourdan, Ph.D., Diane Griggs-Ross and Shanti Jourdan offer remarkable astrological readings, which are available by telephone or by email. Fees are pro-rated accordingly for astrological readings under or over an hour.

Where you are on your birthday impacts the whole year that follows. Stephanie, Diane or Shanti can run your solar return chart for your upcoming birthday and let you know where you need to be for optimal success, health, wealth or love!