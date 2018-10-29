Connected Mining Market worth 9.98 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Connected Mining Market by System and Solution (Connected Asset, Connected Logistic, Connected Control System, Safety and Security, and Remote Management Solution), by Method (Surface and Underground Mining), by Service, and by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, The connected mining market size is expected to grow from USD 3.84 Billion in 2015 to USD 9.98 Billion by 2020, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period.

The smart mining ecosystem comprises device vendors, service providers, IoT platform providers, and network providers. Some of the key players that offer smart mining solutions and services are ABB Group, Cisco System, Inc., SAP SE, Rockwell Automation, Hexagon AB, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Thingworx, and Symboticware, Inc.

Key Target Audience

• Energy platform and analytics vendors

• System design and development vendors

• System integrators/migration service providers

• Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

• Training and education service providers

• Support and maintenance service providers

• Mining technology solution vendors

• Resource mining technology solution vendors

• Network service providers

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the Smart mining market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-segments:

By System and Solution

• Operational Data Processing and Analytics

• Smart Assets

• Smart Logistics

• Smart Control Systems

• Smart Safety and Security System

• Remote Management Solution

By Service

• Consulting

• System Integration

• Support and Maintenance

By Method

• Surface Mining

• Underground Mining

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customization as per the company’s specific requirements. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product matrix provides a detailed information and product comparison

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the Europe smart mining market

• Further breakdown of the APAC smart mining market

• Further breakdown of the MEA smart mining market

• Further breakdown of the Latin America smart mining market

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

The major drivers of this market include better cost efficiency, increased ICT spending, and volatile commodity prices. Furthermore, more than 200 smart city projects across the globe provide huge opportunities for connected mining vendors, service providers, platform providers, and consulting companies.

Evolution of smart connected mines and accelerating market for system integrators open major opportunities for the connected mining vendors and solution providers

The market size for connected mining segment has considerably grown over the past few years on the account of evolving mining industry and the emergence of technologies such as Industrial Internet of Things, data analytics, and remote metering have further augmented the opportunity areas for this market. The advancement in surface and underground mining systems, solutions, and services coupled with the increasing integration of IoT with such solutions has led to significant investment in smart mining projects globally. The increasing opportunity for system integrators will also act as an opportunity for the connected mining market.

Operational Data Processing & Analytics and Connected Logistics are expected to be the most promising solutions during the forecast period

The connected mining market has been segmented into systems & solutions, services, methods, and regions. Operational Data Processing & Analytics and Connected Logistics solution segment is projected to grow with a high growth rate; hence, will present good market opportunity during the forecast period. System integration and consulting services holds a major share in the connected mining services segment. The increasing demand for system integrators to install, manage, and maintain various connected platforms act as a major driving factor for growth of system integrators.

Currently, North America holds the maximum market share in the connected mining market.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the connected mining market from 2015 to 2020, with growing number of mining projects, increasing need for mineral ores, and strict government mandates. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) offers potential growth opportunities due to the developing large-scale mining projects, new economic and political reforms of the region, increasing mineral prices, and employment opportunities.

The major vendors covered in the connected mining market for this study include ABB Group, SAP SE, Cisco System, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Hexagon AB, and Trimble Navigation Limited.

MarketsandMarkets segments the connected mining market on the basis of Systems and Solutions- operational data processing and analytics, connected assets, connected logistics, connected control systems, connected safety and security system, and remote management solution and Services- system consulting, system integration, and support & maintenance,andGeography. A detailed analysis of the regions has been done to provide insights into the potential future business opportunities in different regions.

