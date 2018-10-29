Award-Winning Surgeon

Plano, TX, Oct 12, 2018–D Magazine has released the October edition with its list of the best doctors in Dallas. On that list again is Dr. Nick Nicholson,founder and lead surgeon at the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery in Texas. Dr. Nicholson has continued to be one of the top bariatric surgeons, according to D Magazine, for 11 years. “It’s truly an honor to have worked with thousands of bariatric patients over 17 years, and to have received this recognition from my peers,” says Dr. Nicholson.

How did Dr. Nicholson make the list? D Magazine has a rigorous selection process. Choices are made by peer nominations and votes. To make this list, one must have made a significant impact on the community of Dallas, Texas.

What has made Dr. Nicholson become a top bariatric surgeon in Texas? Dr. Nicholson has spent the last 17 years providing multiple advanced bariatric surgery options to patients in Texas. He believes there is not a one size fits all approach to weight loss surgery.

Helping over 15,000 patients reach their weight loss goals have shown Dr. Nicholson’s care and compassion for all his patients. Being a native of Texas, Dr. Nicholson understands his patients and their lifestyles.

D Magazine has recognized Dr. Nicholson’s achievements in the field of bariatric surgery and has made it their mission to help others become informed. They have taken notice of Dr. Nicholson just as the international medical field has.

Dr. Nicholson is recognized as a leader in bariatric surgery in Texas and the U.S. When he is not in the operating room or in clinic seeing patients, Dr. Nicholson can be found teaching others about different bariatric surgery options and helping colleagues implement those procedures into their practices.

Dr. Nicholson along with his handpicked staff at Nicholson Clinic work hard to provide a patient-centered approach that is solely focused on patient success. “This recognition speaks volumes of the high level of trust in the care we provide our patients,” says Dr. Nicholson.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.