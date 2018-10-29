Automotive Alternator Market 2018: Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Trends and Demand by Forecast To 2022

Pune, India, January 22, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future published a half Cooked research report on “Global Automotive Alternator Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022

Valeo, Denso, Bosch, Remy, ISKRA, Mando, Mitsubishi, Hitachi Automotive, Magneti Marelli, Motorcar Parts of America, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Lucas Electrical are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Automotive Alternator Market.

Automotive Alternator Market – Overview

Automotive alternators are used in automobiles to power the electrical system and when the engine is running. An alternator supplies power to run vehicle ignition, electronics, and lights and it also charges the battery. The alternator is important component of an automotive charging system which powers the engine. The parts of automotive alternator include the alternator rotor, the stator, the output diodes, the diode trio, the voltage regulator, the field current supply and the alternator or a battery light.

The automotive alternator market is expected to grow with the growth in the production of vehicles across the globe. Also, the increase in adoption of electricity based vehicles due to various environment issues such as rising carbon dioxide emissions which cause air pollution, is expected to increase the demand for automotive alternator market. Automotive alternator offers various advantages to the different off-roads and emergency vehicles. The rise of high output alternators is expected to bring opportunities for the market. High output alternator brings lot of advantages over traditional alternators. Also, increase in demand for vehicles is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for automotive alternators over the forecast period.

Automotive Alternator Market – Competitive Analysis

The modern day on-road vehicles are equipped with the alternator which is driven by the engine to provide AC current for nearly all of the automobile utilities. Alternator market is an extremely fragmented market with a number of players facing cut throat competition to maintain their position in the market. Companies adopt strategies such as strategies alliances, mergers, and acquisition to expand their sales and distribution network.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October, 2017 – Remy Power Products announces it has added a new line of starter and alternator part numbers for 2002 to 2016 Sprinter van applications. Remy starters and alternators for Sprinter vans are made for the aftermarket with the same precision as the original equipment. Designed to fit perfectly and perform flawlessly, they are as good, or better, than the parts they replace.

Oct, 2015- DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., a division of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., is now shipping PowerEdge, its new series of high-amp alternators developed for medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. Compact and fuel-efficient, PowerEdge alternators have a durability rating of more than 400,000 miles.

June, 2015 – Bosch Group plans to realign Starter Motors and Generators division. The division develops and manufactures starters and alternators for passenger cars and commercial vehicles which help reduce fuel consumption, for example as part of the start-stop system. It employs around 6,500 associates at 13 manufacturing sites and multiple sales locations worldwide.

March, 2015- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced it will invest approximately 33 million USD, in its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. to expand and newly construct facilities for the increased production of high-efficiency alternators. The move is the latest step in an ongoing expansion of Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. North American market.

June 2004- Valeo starter-alternator won automotive engineers award. The trophy was presented to the company’s research and development team at the annual reception of the SIA, the French Society of Automotive Engineers, in Paris.

Automotive Alternator Market – Segmentation

The Automotive Alternator Market can be segmented in to three key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type – Single Phase and Three Phase

Segmentation by Vehicle type – Passenger and Commercial

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Automotive Alternator Market – Regional Analysis

North America and Europe regions are expected to lead due to the technological advancements with respect to the vehicles alternators and increasing production of vehicles across the region. The increase in demand for alternators in the region, owing to rise in production of vehicles, coupled with continuous investment in the market is expected to fuel the demand for automotive alternators during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow due to the rapidly expanding automobile sector in the countries such as China and India. Government initiative in foreign direct investments for international automotive players, increasing individual’s disposable income and increase in the purchasing power is expected to drive the market for automotive alternator in the Asia Pacific region.

