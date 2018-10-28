Global Alumina Refining And Primary Aluminum Production Market valued at $36.5 billion in 2017
Dermal Filler Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026
India Automated Fare Collection Systems Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch
Improve Your Business’ Online Presence with Hatchit Design’s Web Design Services
Diesel Rasp Timeframes Quartz DZ1806 Men’s Watch: Time in a Raspberry hue

Press Releases Today

Development of Dacromet Coating

Environment

Originally, only the zinc powder was used in the traditional Dacromet liquid metal powder. With the continuous application of Dacromet technology, aluminum powder was added as a supplement to Dacromet’s hue adjustment and anti-corrosion. At present, the general specifications of Dacromet liquid include: 20%~60% scaly zinc powder, 5%~12% scaly aluminum powder, 5%~10% chromic anhydride, 30%~50% ethylene glycol, 6% ~12% dispersant, 0.1%~0.2% tackifier and other adjuvants 3%~5%, the rest is water. The ratio will be adjusted depending on the performance and use.

In addition, in theory, Dacromet coating has only one color – silver white, but with the deep use and practical needs, multi-color Dacromet coating is continuously developed, with black, red, blue , green and yellow Dacros produced. At the same time, more Dacromet liquids for special functional requirements in the fastener industry for improving high temperature resistance, self-lubrication and wear resistance are being developed.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.