BOLD PATENTS ANNOUNCES NEW TWO-PART VIDEOS ON PATENT FILING

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 28, 2018 – Bold Patents is pleased to announce that it has uploaded new informational videos to educate viewers on the necessary steps needed before filing a patent. Available on YouTube in two parts, the videos help clients understand the basics of patent acquisition and become more informed about the services being offered by the law firm.

The first video, titled Patent Filing Step 1, discusses the differences between an idea and an invention. J.D. Houvener, CEO of Bold Patents, talks about the vital steps required for inventors and entrepreneurs to come up with an invention that can be patented.

“What I always try to get inventors to do when I sit down with them initially is to pull the invention out,” Houvener says in the four-minute clip, which can be accessed via youtu.be/ukIkmxzktqc.

The second video goes into more detail about the eligibility of ideas. The five-minute clip enumerates the four major types of patents before proceeding to explain the critical factor of patenting software products.

“You’ve got to be able to show that there’s some added functionality… [an] added benefit from you being able to perform that on the computer,” Houvener says.

The informational videos are part of the Bold Today Show, Bold Patents’ online series that provides news, updates, and tips on the process of filing a patent. Clients can acquire more information by visiting the company’s blog at boldip.com/blog.

