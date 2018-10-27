Create Smart and Sophisticated Interiors with Glass or Timber Sliding Barn Doors from Triline Quality Door Systems
Mclean Painting Offers Painting Guide to Transform Local Homes into Modern
Vending Machine Market to reach a market size of $5.4 billion by 2023
Smart Light and Control Market Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2027
MsgClub smart voice SMS broadcasting solutions

Press Releases Today

Pathya Ayurvedic Treatment center in Kerala, Kovalam

Health and Wellness

Pathya Ayurveda, the pioneers among the best ayurvedic practitioners in Kerala, opened their new venture in Kovalam. Pathya Ayurveda constitutes of a group of Ayurvedoc practitioners committed to propagating Ayurveda and its tradition around the world.

Pathya Ayurvedic treatment center caters authentic ayurvedic treatments and backed by a team of subject experts. Since 1950, the centre have build a huge clientele who regularly uses Pathyas services and also refers to others.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.