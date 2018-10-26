USA Liquid Silicone Rubber Equipment Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2018 to 2025

26th October 2018 – United States Liquid Silicone Rubber Equipment Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) is made from a liquid compound. This liquid complex comprises mostly of silicone polymer and is well recognized for being temperature resistant and non-toxic. Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) equipment is a high purity platinum-cure silicone. It is extremely satisfactory for inoculation molding due to its outstanding liquidity. Subsequently, it just fits in the utmost compound parts of any mold.

In addition, increase in aged population is raising the demand for Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) products in the healthcare industry; thereby leading to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the electronic and electrical industry is also driving the market growth. On the other hand, stringent rule procedures are hampering the Liquid Silicone Rubber Equipment industry growth.

United States Liquid Silicone Rubber Equipment Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. United States Liquid Silicone Rubber Equipment industry is categorized based on product types such as Mechanical Type, Automatic Type, and Programmable Type. Liquid Silicone Rubber Equipment Market is categorized based on application into Automotive, Electronic, Medical, Consumer Goods, Industrial, Building, Others.

The medical grade segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate, Due to the increasing adaptation of LSR products in the healthcare sector. “Medical grade” is the fastest growing segment owing to the growing adoption of LSR products in the healthcare industry. The application of medical grade LSRs needs the compliance of numerous regulations and specifications for use in medical products.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Buhler

Toshiba Machine

Frech

UBE Machinery

Toyo Machinery & Metal

Colosio Srl

Birch Machinery Company

Zitai Machines

Simhope

HMT

L.K. Group

Yizumi Group

Guannan Die Casting Machine

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Mechanical Type

Automatic Type

Programmable Type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Electronic

Medical

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Building

Others

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Liquid Silicone Rubber Equipment in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

