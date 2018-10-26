Sky7 Ventures inducts India based Healthtech startup Abita Innovations to its Portfolio

Ann Arbor, Michigan (October 26, 18) – Sky7 Ventures an Ann Arbor based global incubator and early stage fund has invested an undisclosed amount in India based healthtech venture Abita Innovations. The startup uses its integrated tech ecosystem to automate and optimize practice management for its partner medical practitioners, simultaneously providing the patients a standardized and superior in-clinic experience. The company is currently working with 30+ doctors across 3 cities that are using its proprietary platform and services under its first product exclusively built for Dentist named Doc32. In addition to the monetary support the fund will help the startup in further enhancing its technology interface, develop strategic ties in US & UK markets and scale up its operations in Indian and global markets.

Vineet Katial, Managing Director of Sky7 Ventures and founding member, Detroit TIE angels said “India’s healthcare sector is set to surpass $200 billion by 2020, currently it is a highly fragmented market suffering from a dearth of qualified doctors to serve the semi-urban and rural markets. It is exactly where the healthtech companies can contribute the most by enabling the practitioner and also driving change in the way people consume healthcare. Abita Innovations has a great team with experienced doctors, top management graduates and tech experts, I am looking forward to the collaboration and working with a business that we feel is built around pretty strong fundamentals”

In his address at TIECON Detroit 2018 also Mr. Katial apprised the audience about the innovative work the startup was doing in leveraging artificial intelligence and related technologies to improve patient’s understanding and connect them to the right providers for a superior dental care experience. Hitesh Kakrani, CEO of Abita Innovations, an IIM Lucknow alumni and having work experience with Fortune 500 companies like P&G said “We are very excited to have Sky7ventures and Vineet by our side as we look to disrupt some traditional business models in the healthcare space using some great technology. Vineet has been our mentor throughout and has helped us tremendously in building this business ground-up. It was simply great to have him guiding us and now to have a formal deal with Sky7ventures is exactly the sort of motivation we need to take our operations to the next level”.

www.Doc32.in is a one-stop-shop dental platform for consumers and the only dental support organization in India.

Sky7 Ventures is a global incubator and a fund that focuses on unique and innovative tools in financial services and health care industries.

