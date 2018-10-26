Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Increasing demand with leading players to 2024

Graphene nanoplatelets are ultra-thin forms of graphene and consist of stacks of one or more graphene sheets in a platelet morphology. Graphene nanoplatelets are commonly prepared by epitaxial growth or chemical vapor deposition and are mainly produced by carbon nanotube manufacturers. The platelet morphology of graphene nanoplatelets provides lower thermal contact resistance at lower loading levels. The size of graphene nanoplatelets range between 10 nm to 50 nm. High aspect ratio of graphene nanoplatelets make it a mandatory material for various applications. Graphene nanoplatelets are effective in providing better barrier properties along with good electrical and thermal conducting properties.

Graphene nanoplatelets can be segmented on the basis of application as electrode materials, films and papers, coating, inks and dispersion, resistance heaters, advanced computers, electrode in batteries and capacitors, adhesives, sensors, aerospace, automobiles, medical devices, and sport equipment. Graphene nanoplatelets are also segmented in terms of the forms available as bulk powder, dispersions, and leaf. Bulk powder form is segmented as Grade M graphene nanoplatelets, Grade H graphene nanoplatelets, and Grade C graphene nanoplatelets. Dispersion forms of graphene nanoplatelets are segmented as aqueous, IPA, organic solvents, and resins.

The graphene nanoplatelets market is expected to witness robust growth in 2015 and the same trend is expected during the forecast period (2016-2024). Aligning with the trend, global manufacturers have started to raise their manufacturing capacity in the last few years. The main market drivers of graphene nanoplatelets is rising demand for graphene based composites and coating materials that can be used for making structural components in aircrafts. Consumers’ need for efficient, light weight, strong, and environmental friendly products is another significant market driver of graphene nanoplatelets. Glass fiber manufacturing is a major market driver of graphene nanoplatelets. The use of graphene nanoplatelets as fillers in polymer matrices has boosted the global market of graphene nanoplatelets. Products made of graphene nanoplatelets have been able to shield electromagnetic interference and act as a market driver for graphene nanoplatelets. The key industry which drives the global graphene market remains electronics, as recently introduced smartphones and laptops garner considerable attention and demand from consumers. The growing demand for more efficient and strong weapons in defense sector has triggered the market of graphene nanoplatelets. Growing demand for strong and light weight sports equipment also acts as a market driver for graphene nanoplatelets.

In terms of region, the global graphene nanoplatelets market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Asia Pacific is the key region in terms of consumption of graphene nanoplatelets, dominated by countries like China, Japan, and Taiwan, followed by India. China has made significant progress by producing a number of patents on graphene nanoplatelets. The leading players of graphene nanoplatelets are based in North America of which the U.S. and Mexico are key countries. The market is gaining momentum in European countries as well since Germany, the U.K., and Spain manufacture products based on graphene nanoplatelets. The global graphene nanoplatelets market is expected to witness progress in Rest of the World also in the near future.

Major players operating in the global graphene nanoplatelets market include XG Science Inc, Group NanoXplore, Haydale, Graphenea, Ceal Tech, Vorbeck Materials, ACS Material LLC, Strem Chemicals, Inc., Cheap Tubes Inc, Bluestone Global Tech, and Angstron Materials.

