Future of the Global RFID in Healthcare Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 26, 2018: Radiofrequency identification (RFID) refers to a wireless technology that uses radio-frequency waves to identify and track tags which attached to the objects.

In 2017, the global RFID in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global RFID in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RFID in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • 3M
  • Hitachi
  • AdvantaPure
  • Aaid Security Solutions
  • IBM
  • Motorola
  • Siemens
  • BearingPoint
  • Alvin Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Asset Tracking Tags
  • Pharmaceutical Tracking Tags
  • Patient Tracking Tags
  • Blood Monitoring Tags

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Asset Tracking Systems
  • Pharmaceutical Tracking Systems
  • Patient Tracking Systems
  • Blood Monitoring Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global RFID in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Asset Tracking Tags
1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Tracking Tags
1.4.4 Patient Tracking Tags
1.4.5 Blood Monitoring Tags
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global RFID in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Asset Tracking Systems
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Tracking Systems
1.5.4 Patient Tracking Systems
1.5.5 Blood Monitoring Systems
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 RFID in Healthcare Market Size
2.2 RFID in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 RFID in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 RFID in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com

