Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is Expected to Reach US$ 6,862.1 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is expected to reach a value of US$ 6,862.1 Mn by 2026 on account of growing adoption of DCIM software and solutions such as IT asset management and facility management across various industries. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience healthy growth during the forecast period which is expected to be followed by Middle East & Africa.The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution segment is expected to see flourishing growth, owing to rising demand for data center infrastructure management (DCIM) in various industries such as IT, telecom, banking, retail, etc.

Due to the increasing usage of internet globally, the amount of data being generated is expected to drive the growth of data centers or server farms in the coming years. Most of the data centers have 24×7 operations which generate huge consumption of energy for cooling, lighting, IT equipment and others. The energy consumption also varies depending on the data center load which triggers better cooling needs. According to the National Resources Defence Council (NRDC), an environmental action organization, U.S. data centers in 2013 alone consumed 91 billion kilowatt-hours of electrical energy, which is expected to reach 139 billion kilowatt-hours by 2020. This is expected to put stress on data center companies in order to reduce their energy consumption and optimize data center efficiency. The usage of DCIM solutions is expected to fulfil this demand in the near future.

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is segmented based on solutions, software component, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solutions, IT asset management is estimated to have the largest share of around 48.5% in 2018. The combined growth of IT assets and DCIM software is expected to contribute to the growth of IT asset management solutions over the forecast period. On the basis of software component, the IT asset software solution segment is expected to contribute the largest market share. However, the DCIM software segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of industry, the market is subdivided as BFSI, IT, telecom, healthcare, retail, and others. IT, telecom, and other segments are expected to account for a considerable market share in the coming years. Rising demand for better energy efficiency in data centers and favorable regulations, boosting the adoption of green data centers is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.